公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Endeavour finalizes agreement to increase its ITY mine ownership to 80 pct

May 19 Endeavour Mining Corp:

* Endeavour finalizes agreement to increase its ITY mine ownership to 80 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
