BRIEF-Endeavour Mining gets in-principle agreement from Côte d'Ivoire govt to increase Ity mine stake

* Endeavour receives an in-principle agreement from the government of Côte d'Ivoire to increase its Ity ownership to 80%

* Commercial terms of transaction remain to be finalized

Confirms received an in-principle agreement from government of Cote d'Ivoire to increase its stake in Ity mine from 55% to 80%