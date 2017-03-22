BRIEF-Endeavour Mining gets in-principle agreement from Côte d'Ivoire govt to increase Ity mine stake

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Endeavour Mining Corp:
* Endeavour receives an in-principle agreement from the government of Côte d'Ivoire to increase its Ity ownership to 80%
* Commercial terms of transaction remain to be finalized
* Confirms received an in-principle agreement from government of Cote d'Ivoire to increase its stake in Ity mine from 55% to 80% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.