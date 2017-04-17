BRIEF-Endeavour obtains further support from La Mancha through private placement

April 17 Endeavour Mining Corp:
* Endeavour obtains further support from La Mancha through a
private placement
* Endeavour Mining- largest shareholder La Mancha holding
exercised anti-dilution right to re-increase stake from 28.1% to
initial 29.9%
* Endeavour Mining Corp - exercised its anti-dilution right
to re-increase its stake by means of a C$63.4 million private
placement
* Endeavour Mining Corp- proceeds of placement intended to
be used for potential development of Ity CIL project and co's
long-term exploration program
* Endeavour Mining Corp - pursuant to placement, La Mancha
will acquire 2.6 million common shares of Endeavour at C$24.62
per common share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: