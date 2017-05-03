BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Q1 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Endeavour Silver Corp:
* Endeavour Silver reports first quarter, 2017 financial results; conference call at 9am pdt (12pm edt) today
* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $36.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz
* Endeavour silver corp qtrly gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz
* Endeavour silver corp qtrly gold oz sold down 26% to 11,290 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.