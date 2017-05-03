版本:
BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Q1 earnings per share $0.05

May 3 Endeavour Silver Corp:

* Endeavour Silver reports first quarter, 2017 financial results; conference call at 9am pdt (12pm edt) today

* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $36.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz

* Endeavour silver corp qtrly gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz

* Endeavour silver corp qtrly gold oz sold down 26% to 11,290 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
