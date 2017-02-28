BRIEF-Endo CEO says expects to launch about 20 products, generate about $100 million from those products in 2017

Feb 28 Endo International Plc
* Endo CEO says newly-launched generic drugs Quetiapine &
Ezetimibe generated close to $300 million in Q4 sales
* Endo CEO: 2017 generic sales to decline in high single to
low double-digit percentage range, partially offset by growth in
sterile injectables & new launches
* Endo CEO: sales of flagship branded product Xiaflex,
driven primarily by double-digit demand growth, particularly in
Peyronie's disease
* Endo CEO: expects 2017 specialty business to grow in the
high single digits, driven primarily by expected high single to
low double-digit growth for Xiaflex
* Endo CEO: portion of the cost savings from restructuring
of co's pain business will be redeployed in 2017 to support core
franchises, including Xiaflex
* Endo CEO: says co has started due diligence process for
the potential sale of somar business
* Endo CFO: Q1 operating expenses expected to be largely in
line with Q4 2016, due to the timing of certain expenses &
recently announced restructuring initiatives
* Endo CEO: "It will take some time to successfully address
the challenges that endo faces today and it will take time to
reposition endo for long-term success."
* Endo CEO: "At this time we're not going to be able to
guide beyond where we are in 2017"
* Endo CEO says expects to launch about 20 products and
generate about $100 million from those products in 2017
* Endo executive says sterile injectables business to grow
in the high single to low double digits in 2017
* Endo executive expects to spend about $30 million testing
Xiaflex for use in cellulite reduction in 2017
* Endo executive says pricing strategy for Xiaflex for use
in cellulite has been discussed, but co will reveal it at a
later date
