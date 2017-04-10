版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日

BRIEF-Endo International announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes

April 10 Endo International Plc

* Endo International PLC announces proposed private offering of senior secured notes

* Intends to use net proceeds to repay all outstanding loans, all other obligations under its existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
