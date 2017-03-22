版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Endo International former CEO Rajiv De Silva's FY 2016 compensation $19.2 mln vs $10.9 mln in FY 2015

March 22 Endo International Plc

* Endo international plc - former ceo rajiv de silva's fy 2016 total compensation was $19.2 million versus $10.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
