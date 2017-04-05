BRIEF-Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 5 Endo International Plc
* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
* Endo International Plc - new credit facilities are expected to be guaranteed by Endo and certain of its subsidiaries
* Endo International Plc - transactions, if completed, would not be expected to materially change Endo's total debt
* Endo International Plc - intends to use proceeds, together with net proceeds of other debt (which may be secured), to repay all outstanding loans and other obligations
* Endo International Plc - intends to use net proceeds of new credit facilities, together with net proceeds of other debt to repay all outstanding loans
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property