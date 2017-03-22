版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Endo International says CEO Paul Campanelli's 2016 total compensation $8.5 mln vs $6 mln in 2015 - SEC filing

March 22 Endo International Plc

* Endo International Plc - CEO Paul Campanelli's 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $6 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2n8GsdP) Further company coverage:
