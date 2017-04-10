版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Endo International sees total Q1 2017 revenues between $1,015 mln - $1,035 mln

April 10 Endo International Plc

* Endo International Plc - currently estimates total Q1 2017 revenues to be between $1,015 million and $1,035 million

* Endo International Plc - Endo currently expects its Q1 2017 EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $440 million and $460 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

