BRIEF-Endo Q4 adjusted earnings $1.77/shr from continuing operations

Feb 28 Endo International Plc:

* Endo International Plc - announces divestiture of Litha Healthcare Group for $100 million

* Endo reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $14.96 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.45 billion to $3.6 billion

* Q4 revenue $1.242 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International Plc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion

* FY 2017 revenue view $3.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International Plc sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $3.45 to $3.75

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endo International Plc sees 2017 reported diluted GAAP EPS from continuing operations to be between $0.04 and $0.34

* Endo International - reports $3.5 billion of asset impairment charges in fourth-quarter 2016 associated with write-down of goodwill and intangible assets