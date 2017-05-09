BRIEF-Endo reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.74

May 9 Endo International PLC:
* Endo reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 from continuing
operations
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.74 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.038 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.02
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endo International PLC sees 2017 total revenues to be
between $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion
* Endo International PLC sees 2017 reported diluted gaap
loss per share from continuing operations to be between $0.80
and $0.50
* Endo International PLC sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps from
continuing operations to be between $3.45 to $3.75
* Endo International PLC - divestiture of its south african
subsidiary, Litha Healthcare Group, to Acino Pharma AG is
expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* Endo International PLC - during first-quarter 2017,
company recorded total combined pre-tax, non-cash impairment
charges of $204 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endo International PLC - in April 2017, endo refinanced
its $3.7 billion existing credit agreement
* Endo International - recorded Q1 2017 restructuring cash
charges of $15 million related to its restructuring program
