2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Endocyte Inc presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment

April 5 Endocyte Inc

* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment

* Endocyte Inc - late-breaking poster demonstrates that Endocyte's bi-specific adaptor molecules can mitigate or eliminate cytokine storms

* Endocyte - data presented shows how co's bi-specific SMDC adaptors can potentially improve safety, tolerability profiles of current car t-cell therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
