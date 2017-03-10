版本:
BRIEF-Endocyte plans to collaborate with Seattle Children's Research Institute

March 10 Endocyte Inc:

* Endocyte Inc - plan to collaborate with seattle children's research institute and Dr. Michael Jensen for development of Endocyte's SMDC platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
