BRIEF-Endocyte Q1 loss per share $0.27

May 10 Endocyte Inc

* Endocyte reports first quarter financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endocyte inc - anticipates its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: