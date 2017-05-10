版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Endocyte Q1 loss per share $0.27

May 10 Endocyte Inc

* Endocyte reports first quarter financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endocyte inc - anticipates its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐