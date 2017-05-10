BRIEF-Endocyte Q1 loss per share $0.27

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Endocyte Inc
* Endocyte reports first quarter financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endocyte inc - anticipates its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit