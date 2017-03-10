BRIEF-Endocyte Q4 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Endocyte Inc
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endocyte inc- anticipates its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $100 million
* Endocyte inc- also anticipate receiving additional clinical data on ec1169 and ec1456, during 2017
* Endocyte inc- expect to file investigational new drug application for ec2629 in mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: