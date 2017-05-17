BRIEF-Endologix provides an update on the Nellix EVAS System

May 17 Endologix Inc

* Endologix provides an update on the Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. regulatory status

* Will collaborate with FDA over coming months on confirmatory clinical study protocol

* To seek U.S. approval of Nellix EVAS System by conducting confirmatory clinical study with previously updated instructions for use, Gen2 device design

* Anticipates beginning patient enrollment for the study in Q4 of this year with PMA approval estimated to occur in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: