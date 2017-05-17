BRIEF-Endologix provides an update on the Nellix EVAS System

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Endologix Inc
* Endologix provides an update on the Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. regulatory status
* Will collaborate with FDA over coming months on confirmatory clinical study protocol
* To seek U.S. approval of Nellix EVAS System by conducting confirmatory clinical study with previously updated instructions for use, Gen2 device design
* Anticipates beginning patient enrollment for the study in Q4 of this year with PMA approval estimated to occur in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.