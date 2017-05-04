BRIEF-Endologix reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 4 Endologix Inc

* Endologix reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $42.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $193 million to $200 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 0 to 4 percent

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.83 to $0.86

* Endologix Inc - total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $36.0 million as of march 31, 2017