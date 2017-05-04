BRIEF-Endologix reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 4 Endologix Inc
* Endologix reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $42.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $193 million to $200 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 0 to 4 percent
* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.83 to $0.86
* Endologix - Endologix reaffirms its previously issued
revenue guidance and continues to anticipate 2017 revenue to be
in range of $193 million to $200 million
* Endologix Inc - total cash, cash equivalents, restricted
cash and marketable securities were $36.0 million as of march
31, 2017
