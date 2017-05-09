版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Endra Life Sciences prices initial public offering

May 9 Endra Life Sciences Inc:

* Endra Life Sciences Inc. prices initial public offering

* Endra Life Sciences- pricing of initial public offering of 1.7 million units, at an offering price of $5.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
