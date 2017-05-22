BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance

May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings
Inc
* Endurance international group announces potential
refinancing of its senior secured term loans
* Endurance international group holdings inc - confirming
its previously announced 2017 gaap revenue, adjusted ebitda and
free cash flow guidance
* Endurance - potential refinancing of senior secured term
loans to reduce interest expense and extend maturity of term
loans that currently mature in nov 2019
* Company's free cash flow guidance does not reflect impact
of potential refinancing
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.75, revenue view $1.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
