BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance

May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance international group announces potential refinancing of its senior secured term loans

* Endurance international group holdings inc - confirming its previously announced 2017 gaap revenue, adjusted ebitda and free cash flow guidance

* Endurance - potential refinancing of senior secured term loans to reduce interest expense and extend maturity of term loans that currently mature in nov 2019

* Company's free cash flow guidance does not reflect impact of potential refinancing

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.75, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
