BRIEF-Endurance reports CEO transition plan

April 17 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:

* Endurance announces CEO transition plan

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - company confirms gaap revenue, adjusted ebitda, and free cash flow guidance for 2017

* Endurance International Group - board initiates search for successor; Hari Ravichandran to remain CEO until successor is appointed

* Endurance International Group - board of directors and its chief executive officer Hari Ravichandran have adopted a CEO transition plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
