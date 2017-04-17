BRIEF-Endurance reports CEO transition plan

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:
* Endurance announces CEO transition plan
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - company confirms gaap revenue, adjusted ebitda, and free cash flow guidance for 2017
* Endurance International Group - board initiates search for successor; Hari Ravichandran to remain CEO until successor is appointed
* Endurance International Group - board of directors and its chief executive officer Hari Ravichandran have adopted a CEO transition plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to use net proceeds for working capital, expanding partnering activities, advancing clinical program for metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results