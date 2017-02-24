版本:
BRIEF-Endurance Specialty Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Feb 24 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd:

* Endurance specialty qtrly total revenue $614.9 million versus $566.1 million

* Endurance reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance specialty holdings ltd - qtrly net premiums written of $364.3 million, an increase of 25.7% compared to same period in 2015

* Endurance specialty holdings ltd - qtrly net investment income of $59.2 million, an increase of $36.0 million from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
