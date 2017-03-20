版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Enercare appoints Scott Boose Chief Executive Officer, Service Experts

March 20 Enercare Inc

* Enercare announces retirement of scott boxer and appoints scott boose as president and chief executive officer, service experts

* Says scott boose appointed ceo and president

* Boxer will retire in may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
