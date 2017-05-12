版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-Enercare reports Q1 loss per share of $0.03

May 12 Enercare Inc

* Enercare reports record first quarter revenue of $278 million

* Qtrly basic share loss $0.03

* Q1 revenue of $278 million, an increase of 95 pct compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐