公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Enerflex to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression

June 19 Enerflex Ltd-

* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million

* Enerflex Ltd - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to eps

* Enerflex Ltd - transaction will be financed through drawings on our credit facility and cash on hand

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
