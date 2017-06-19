BRIEF-Enerflex to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression

June 19 Enerflex Ltd-

* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million

* Enerflex Ltd - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to eps

* Enerflex Ltd - transaction will be financed through drawings on our credit facility and cash on hand

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression, Llc