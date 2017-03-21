版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Energen CEO Mcmanus James' FY 2016 total compensation was $5 mln

March 21 Energen Corp

* CEO Mcmanus James's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.0 million versus $7.9 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mQAPjS Further company coverage:
