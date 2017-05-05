BRIEF-Energen Corp's qtrly diluted earnings per average common share $ 0.34

May 5 Energen Corp:

* Energen Corp - production in 1q17 totaled 52.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd),exceeded guidance of 50.2 mboepd by 5.2 percent

* Energen Corp - qtrly diluted earnings per average common share $ 0.34

* Energen Corp- energen estimates that it will invest an additional $60-$65 million in 2017 for 4 more gross completions

* Energen Corp - company's revised capital budget of $850-$900 million for drilling and development activities for 2017

* Energen Corp - qtrly total revenues $240.9 million versus $128.2 million

* Energen Corp- Energen had an adjusted loss in 1Q17 of $ 0.13 per diluted share