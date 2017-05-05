BRIEF-Energen Corp's qtrly diluted earnings per average common share $ 0.34

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
May 5 Energen Corp:
* Energen Corp - production in 1q17 totaled 52.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd),exceeded guidance of 50.2 mboepd by 5.2 percent
* Energen Corp - qtrly diluted earnings per average common share $ 0.34
* Energen Corp- energen estimates that it will invest an additional $60-$65 million in 2017 for 4 more gross completions
* Energen Corp - company's revised capital budget of $850-$900 million for drilling and development activities for 2017
* Energen Corp - qtrly total revenues $240.9 million versus $128.2 million
* Energen Corp- Energen had an adjusted loss in 1Q17 of $ 0.13 per diluted share Source text : (bit.ly/2p3V82d) Further company coverage:
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments