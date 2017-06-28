BRIEF-Energen says company will continue engagement with shareholders

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Energen Corp:
* Says board, management recently conducted in-depth review of the company's business plan and a range of strategic alternatives
* Says board unanimously concluded "best way to enhance shareholder value is through continued execution of the company's business plan"
* Says company will continue "this robust engagement" with top shareholders Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space