BRIEF-Energen says company will continue engagement with shareholders

June 28 Energen Corp:

* Says board, management recently conducted in-depth review of the company's business plan and a range of strategic alternatives‍​

* Says board unanimously concluded "best way to enhance shareholder value is through continued execution of the company's business plan"

* Says company will continue "this robust engagement" with top shareholders Further company coverage:
