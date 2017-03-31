版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 00:09 BJT

BRIEF-Energiedienst Holding says Dominique D. Candrian elected chairman of board of directors

March 31 Energiedienst Holding AG:

* Annual general meeting of Energiedienst Holding AG elects Dominique D. Candrian as new chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
