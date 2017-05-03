BRIEF-Energizer raises 2017 adjusted eps outlook

May 3 Energizer Holdings Inc

* Energizer Holdings, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results and updates financial Outlook for fiscal 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85

* Q2 revenue $359 million versus I/B/E/S view $366.7 million

* Energizer Holdings Inc - raises full year adjusted eps outlook

* Energizer Holdings Inc - fiscal year 2017 net sales are expected to be up mid-single digits

* Energizer Holdings Inc - incremental impact of auto care acquisition is expected to increase net sales by 5 pct to 6 pct for fiscal year 2017

* Energizer Holdings Inc - unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are expected to reduce net sales by 1.5 pct to 2.5 pct for fiscal year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.77, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energizer holdings inc - acquisition and integration costs are expected to be in range of $5 to $10 million for fiscal year 2017