BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO

Feb 20 Energy Focus Inc

* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million

* Effective Feb 19, 2017 Ted Tewksbury will serve as chairman of board, chief executive officer and president

* James Tu has stepped down as chief executive officer and president

* Tu and Simon Cheng resigned from board of directors effective February 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: