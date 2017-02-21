BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
Feb 20 Energy Focus Inc
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
* Effective Feb 19, 2017 Ted Tewksbury will serve as chairman of board, chief executive officer and president
* James Tu has stepped down as chief executive officer and president
* Tu and Simon Cheng resigned from board of directors effective February 19
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017