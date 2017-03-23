版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Energy Fuels receives license amendment from U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

March 23 Energy Fuels Inc-

* Energy Fuels receives final license amendment from U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for expansion of nichols ranch uranium project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
