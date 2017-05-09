版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Fuels reports commitment of additional large shareholders to serve on Board of Directors

May 9 Energy Fuels Inc:

* Energy Fuels Inc - two representatives of large shareholders of co's stock have expressed an interest in joining co's board of directors

* Says these two individuals will be considered for appointment to co's board following agm

* Energy Fuels - upon appointment of messrs. Eshleman and kirkwood, board and management of co will hold or represent about 11.7 pct of outstanding shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
