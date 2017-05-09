BRIEF-Energy Fuels reports commitment of additional large shareholders to serve on Board of Directors

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Energy Fuels Inc:
* Energy Fuels Inc - two representatives of large shareholders of co's stock have expressed an interest in joining co's board of directors
* Says these two individuals will be considered for appointment to co's board following agm
* Energy Fuels - upon appointment of messrs. Eshleman and kirkwood, board and management of co will hold or represent about 11.7 pct of outstanding shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.