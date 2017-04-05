版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Recovery signs licensing agreement with Alderley

April 5 Energy Recovery Inc-

* Energy Recovery signs licensing agreement with alderley for centrifugal products in the gcc

* Energy Recovery - 10-year licensing agreement will grant alderley exclusive rights to sell and promote energy recovery centrifugal line of products

* Alderley will have the rights to sell and promote the line of products in middle east region

* In return, co will receive a one-time royalty for each isoboost or isogen unit sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐