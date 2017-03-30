版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity invests $300 mln in Sunoco LP through preferred equity private placement

March 30 Energy Transfer Equity LP

* Energy Transfer Equity invests $300 million in Sunoco LP through preferred equity private placement

* Energy Transfer Equity LP says proceeds from preferred unit issuance will be used by Sun to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Energy Transfer Equity LP - purchase of Sun preferred units by Ete has been approved by board of directors of both partnerships

* Energy Transfer Equity - distribution rate of 10.00 pct/annum of stated liquidation preference of $25.00 to change to annual floating rate of 3-month libor plus spread of 8.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐