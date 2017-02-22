版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 07:00 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity LP qtrly net income per limited partner unit $ 0.21

Feb 22 Energy Transfer Equity LP

* Energy Transfer Equity reports fourth quarter results

* Energy Transfer Equity LP qtrly net income per limited partner unit $ 0.21

* Energy Transfer Equity LP qtrly revenues $ 10,803 million versus $ 9,536 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐