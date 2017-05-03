版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity says qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.21

May 3 Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* Qtrly revenues $11.25 billion versus $7.70 billion

* Energy transfer equity reports first quarter results

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.21 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐