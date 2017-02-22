版本:
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners quarterly loss per share $1.47 per unit

Feb 22 Energy Transfer Partners Lp-

* Energy Transfer Partners reports fourth quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $1.47 per unit

* Qtrly revenues $6.53 billion versus $5.83 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
