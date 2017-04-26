版本:
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners unitholders approve merger with Sunoco Logistics

April 26 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp:

* Energy Transfer Partners L.P. unitholders approve merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.

* Says 88 pct of units voted at special meeting voted in favor of adoption of merger agreement

* Merger is expected to close on April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
