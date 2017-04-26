BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners unitholders approve merger with Sunoco Logistics

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp:
* Energy Transfer Partners L.P. unitholders approve merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
* Says 88 pct of units voted at special meeting voted in favor of adoption of merger agreement
* Merger is expected to close on April 28, 2017
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast