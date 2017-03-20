BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast retains Morgan Stanley to assist with strategic plan

March 20 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast retains Morgan Stanley to assist with strategic plan

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - decision to retain a financial advisor follows successful completion of its financial restructuring process

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - board of directors is also continuing its previously announced process to identify a permanent chief executive officer

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - board has retained an executive search firm, and a number of highly qualified individuals have already been identified