BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​

June 14 Energy Xxi Gulf Coast Inc:

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast provides operational update

* Says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - ‍total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct which will result in severance and separation expenses of approximately $2.5 million in q2​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast-will realize total of about $8 million-$8.5 million annualized general,administrative and lease operating expense savings from reduction

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct, will result in severance, separation expenses of about $2.5 million in q2 of this year