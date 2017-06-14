版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​

June 14 Energy Xxi Gulf Coast Inc:

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast provides operational update

* Says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - ‍total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct which will result in severance and separation expenses of approximately $2.5 million in q2​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast-will realize total of about $8 million-$8.5 million annualized general,administrative and lease operating expense savings from reduction

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct, will result in severance, separation expenses of about $2.5 million in q2 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐