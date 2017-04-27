版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Energy XXI total SEC proved reserves as of March to be 100-115 mln barrels of oil equivalent

April 27 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - total SEC proved reserves as of March 31 in report being prepared by NSAI expected to be of 100-115 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
