公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Enerjex Resources announces ability of preferred stockholders to elect two directors

March 15 Enerjex Resources Inc

* Enerjex Resources - reschedules annual stockholder meeting to April 27 from March 30, announces ability of preferred stockholders to elect two directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
