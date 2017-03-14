版本:
BRIEF-Enernoc reports Q4 loss per share of $1.04

March 14 Enernoc Inc

* Enernoc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenue $50.1 million versus $59.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.04

* Sees total revenue $41-$47 million for quarter ending March 31, 2017

* Sees 2017 total revenue $310 million- $340 million

* Sees GAAP net loss per diluted share $1.49-$1.39 for quarter ending March 31, 2017

* Sees 2017 GAAP net loss per diluted share of $2.57 to $2.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.02, revenue view $56.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-2.50, revenue view $330.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
