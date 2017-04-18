版本:
BRIEF-Enernoc responds to shareholder Filing

April 18 Enernoc Inc:

* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited

* Says nominating and governance committee of board met with Periam Ltd candidates, is in process of evaluating these candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
