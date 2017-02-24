BRIEF-Enerplus Q4 earnings per share c$3.43

Feb 24 Enerplus Corp
* Enerplus announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016
financial and operating results and 2016 year-end reserves
* Q4 earnings per share c$3.43
* Enerplus corp says q4 2016 production averaged 88,960 boe
per day
* Enerplus -forecasting 2017 drilling activity of
approximately eight net wells and bringing six net wells on
production, for total capital spending of $60 million
* Enerplus corp says forecast average 2017 marcellus
differential of us$0.90 per mcf, marcellus is expected to
generate meaningful free cash flow in 2017
* Enerplus corp sees total 2017 capital spending $450
million
* Sees 2017 average annual production 86,000 - 90,000 boe
per day
