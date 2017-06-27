BRIEF-EnerSys settles a portion of proceeding involving German Competition Authority

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher as banks rise; ECB comment reassessed
June 28 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as financial stocks rose and after a report that investors overreacted to ECB chief Mario Draghi's view on fiscal stimulus.
June 27 EnerSys:
* Says settled a portion of its previously disclosed proceeding involving German competition authority - SEC filing
* EnerSys - settlement relates to conduct involving co's motive power battery business & agreeing to pay a fine of EUR12.6 million which is payable by July 12
* EnerSys - German competition authority issued fining decision related to co's reserve power battery business, which constitutes remaining portion of German proceeding
* EnerSys - EnerSys is not required to escrow any portion of proposed fine during appeal process
* EnerSys is appealing the fining decision including payment of proposed fine of EUR10.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sO6yri) Further company coverage:
* Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar
June 28 Fred's Inc said its board adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" related to its involvement in Walgreens Boots Alliance's deal to buy Rite Aid Corp .