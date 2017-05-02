版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Engaged Capital LLC says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders

May 2 Rent-a-center Inc:

* Engaged Capital Llc says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders

* Engaged Capital Llc says urges rent-a-center stockholders to vote for its nominees to Rent-A-Center board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
