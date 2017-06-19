版本:
2017年 6月 19日

BRIEF-Engaged Capital reports 16.9 pct stake in Rent-A-Center as of June 19

June 19 Rent-a-center Inc

* Engaged capital - on june 19, delivered letter to rent-a-center’s remaining incumbent directors, michael gade, rishi garg, lentell and steven pepper

* Engaged capital reports 16.9 percent stake in rent-a-center inc as of june 19 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sKgnrq) Further company coverage:
