2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Engaged Capital says initiates litigation to restore record date for annual meeting previously announced by Rent-A-Center

April 25 Engaged Capital LLC:

* Engaged Capital LLC says initiates litigation in Delaware to restore record date for annual meeting previously announced by Rent-A-Center

* Engaged Capital LLC says it has no intention to mount takeover bid for Rent-A-Center Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
